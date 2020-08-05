The Wetumpka City Council approved the purchase of several pieces of equipment for the new city-owned athletic facility at its meeting Monday.
The total cost of the equipment purchase is expected to be $26,998.
The council got its first look at the list of requested equipment at a meeting July 20. After parks and recreation director Ron Dickerson presented the council with the list, District 2 councilmember Lewis Washington requested more items on the list be purchased locally.
At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Jerry Willis said Dickerson visited Wetumpka businesses and took with him a list of items he’d found at lower prices at businesses located outside the city. He asked the local businesses if they would price match those items, which they did on everything except for a lawn mower. It was decided the lawn mower will be purchased outside of the city.
Items on the purchase list include two food warmers and two popcorn machines for the concession stands, 234 commercial grade folding chairs to be placed in locker rooms, press boxes, the referee’s room and the VIP hospitality room, four round tables, a utility vehicle, state and United States flags and various pieces of lawn equipment.
Dickerson also said he was able to find a local business that would donate the dry erase boards needed for the locker rooms. He said the business agreed to install the boards as well, which produced a savings of about $1,500.
The athletic facility, which will seat between 5,000 and 5,500 people, is currently under construction. The city council unanimously accepted a $4,985,900 bid from Selma-based Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering on Jan. 29 to build the complex.
The complex will have a synthetic turf field, an eight-lane track, a state-of-the-art scoreboard, locker rooms, two concession stands, two press boxes and a VIP hospitality room.
The goal is to have the stadium complete before Wetumpka High School’s first home football game this fall.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a request to enter into professional services agreement with Hydro Engineering Solutions
• Approved a request seeking permission to get quotes and repair storm drainage on Marshall Street’ cost not to exceed $49,900
• Approved a resolution electing Lynnes Justiss to District 3, elected without opposition
• Approved a resolution electing Steve Gantt to District 4, elected without opposition
• Approved poll workers for the Aug. 25 municipal election