The Wetumpka City Council discussed an ordinance to designate the Wetumpka Civic Center as the sole voting location for all five of Wetumpka’s council districts and the mayor at large.
Councilmember Lewis Washington requested the city amend the ordinance to allow voting for District 2 and mayor at large to take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Recreation and Multicultural Center.
Washington said District 2 constituents have informed him they want to continue to vote at the MLK Center.
“I’m responsible for representing District 2,” he said. “I’m asking it remain at the center. There are residents do not want it to move. Some people have to come way over across the bridge and need someone to bring them.”
Councilmember Steve Gantt questioned the financials of running two polling locations versus one.
“We have to look at the finances,” he said. “It is more in cost to vote in two places. I think that needs to be considered. We are going to have a lot of tough decisions about finances.”
Councilmember Kevin Robbins said having two different voting locations is not a unified Wetumpka.
“We’re all one city and one people,” he said. “If four districts are voting in one location, all five should vote in one location.”
Washington said he was disappointed in the council to consider an ordinance to move District 2 voting.
“It’s just pathetic, like certain things I brought up like recreation that you voted against that you all are against,” he said. “Leave District 2 where it’s at. Let us be proud and continue to stay at the MLK center.”
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said at one time all five districts and mayor at large voting took place at the Wetumpka Civic Center.
“We voted all five districts in the city at one point in time at the civic center,” Willis said. “We’ll go back and look at that.”
The ordinance will appear on the agenda at the council’s next meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. May 4 which will be held virtually.
The council discussed a first reading to enter in a contract with Daktronics to potentially sell sponsorships on the city’s new football and multipurpose stadium scoreboard.
According to Willis, the final price of the scoreboard and installation costs was negotiated down from $400,000 to $335,000.
He said the city has $100,000 in scoreboard sponsorship commitments and any future sponsorship sales will go toward paying for the cost of the scoreboard.
“We are given first opportunity to sell the sponsorships on the scoreboard,” Willis said. “We can sell the remaining amount of $235,000 and not pay for the board.”
He said if the city cannot sell the remaining $235,000, this contract allows Daktronics to sell the sponsorships on the city’s behalf.
“They have to have a contract to move forward,” Willis said.
Sponsorships of the scoreboard include stationary signs located around the scoreboard and actual digital messaging and branding on the digital board. We talked to the mayor over (in Opelika) again (Monday). They are satisfied with this company (Daktronics).”
The contract will be voted on by the council at its next meeting.
In other business, the council:
• Unanimously approved monthly costs in the amount of $12.36 for street lights in Cotton Lakes subdivision
• Unanimously a $6,023 expenditure to repair an elevator located in the city’s administration building