COVID-19 has impacted memorable events like graduations, sporting events and weddings around the county and in Wetumpka.
Wetumpka residents Mason and Anna Gardner refused to let circumstances outside of their control cancel their wedding plans.
“We were ready to get on with our lives and we would not let the virus decide what we should do,” Anna Gardner said. “We wanted to take control of our situation instead of the situation take control of us.”
She said it was a hard decision to make considering the original wedding plans had a 250-person guest list with people making plans to travel from as far away as California and Washington.
“Initially, when everything came out in the news about the virus we thought the original ban (on crowd sizes) would be over before April 18,” she said. “Then our venue asked us to reduce our guest list.”
Gardner indicated the venue reduced the guest list to 100 people, then 50 people, then 25 people and eventually 10 people.
“It was long couple of weeks trying to figure out what to do and how to do it,” she said. “We were blessed to get married during this time, but it was stressful, that’s for sure. It was also heartbreaking to tell your friends and family you’re going to go through with something and they are not there for it.”
While many people missed out on physically being there for the wedding, she said they streamed the wedding live over the internet.
“We did do a live feed so everyone was able to watch the wedding at home and we gave out gift bags,” she said.
Wedding videographer Jack Temple is used to filming large weddings and said this one was special.
“It was a beautiful day and a beautiful setting,” Temple. “It was different not having anybody there. No applause after the groom kissed the bride. It was unique.”
Temple said capturing events like weddings on video is more important now than ever before.
“I do not think the family was going to hire a videographer at first,” he said. “The memories that a wedding video brings back years later are priceless. Especially now that family and friends are not allowed to be there.”
While the wedding was extremely altered due to this global pandemic, Gardner said she and her husband have plans in November for a reception.
“We will have a reception later in the year and the venue we chose will allow us to do that,” she said. “We were really happy to get married and we will host a bigger reception later down the road in November.”
The newlyweds’ original and secondary honeymoon plans did not go as they expected either.
“We originally planned to go to St. Thomas (in the Virgin Islands),” she said. “Our honeymoon was already impacted and we have not been able to reschedule that yet.”
After the wedding, they decided to spend the weekend at the lake for some rest and relaxation as Mr. and Mrs. Gardner.
“We went to the lake for the weekend,” Anna Gardner said. “Our power was out the entire time because of the huge storm that went through. We were without power on the lake on our honeymoon. It was a big ordeal that first night.”
If their recent actions of navigating through a global pandemic and a quick honeymoon weekend at the lake without power are any indications of their future, the Gardners can face any challenges thrown at them.