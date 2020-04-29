In an effort to shake the blues of COVID-19 and the negative impact on small businesses, downtown Wetumpka merchants spent Friday morning dancing in the streets.
Main Street Wetumpka, the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce, downtown merchants and City of Wetumpka employees lined the streets dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” as videographer Jack Temple captured the action.
Event organizer Pam Martin said she was pleased with how many businesses participated and hopes the video can be a bright spot for area residents.
“We hope it helps lift everyone’s spirits as we go through this unprecedented time,” Martin said in a statement. “After being locked in for the past few weeks, it was decided to do something fun.”
She said Wetumpka businesses, especially those located downtown, are ready to build on the momentum that was taking place prior to the economy coming to nearly a standstill.
“Wetumpka has seen many changes recently, including streets being paved, landscaping, new lighting and a host of shops and restaurants that have opened with many more exciting changes once this over,” Martin said.
Temple filmed and produced the video and said it was an enjoyable experience.
“Everything they did in downtown was wonderful,” he said. “The number of people dressed in costumes and having a good time — they really put a lot into it and it worked out good.”
Click here to watch the video.