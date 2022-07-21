Saturday July 16th, The Wetumpka Depot hosted “Taylor Dunn’s Comedy Kickback Giveback”. A stand up comedy show focused around raising money for the WHS Theatre Guild. Laughter from the sold out show of 160 people could be heard from the edge of the parking lot, as Stand-Up comedian Taylor Dunn took the stage to introduce fellow comics, Matt Ross, Josh Francis and finally the headliner of the evening David Lucas.
Taylor Dunn, a graduate of Wetumpka High School started performing in the theatre program before graduating in 2012 with his first live performance happening in The Depot. He since has joined the U.S. Navy but has continued doing standup all over the country. The night was an absolute hit and Taylor is looking forward to producing another comedy show here and bringing world class comedians to the River Region.