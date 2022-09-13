The Wetumpka Depot Players production of the stage adaptation of author Lee Smith’s novel, Fair and Tender Ladies, opens September 22 and runs through October 8 at the Wetumpka Depot Players Theatre on 300 South Main Street Street in historic Wetumpka, Alabama.
Fair and Tender Ladies was developed for the stage by the Alabama Shakespeare Festival with script by Eric Schmiedel and music by Tommy Goldsmith, Tom House, and Karren Pell. The play has enjoyed numerous productions throughout the southeast.
"I was privileged to see this production at ASF years ago and have been looking for the right time to bring it to our stage," said Depot artistic director, Kristy Meanor. "I knew I was putting it in the right hands with director Kim Mason as director. We were overjoyed to have Karren Pell, who helped developed the music at ASF, collaborate with us as well. The results are magical and this company finds every nuance in this script and music."
The play with music is directed by Depot veteran Kim Mason and has an endearing story and memorable music. " I have fallen in love with this music. It has become a part of me. The lyrics and the way the feel of the book is captured in each song just casts a spell over me," said Mason. " I can’t tell you how much I love this show."
Audiences will meet Ivy Rowe, a scrappy Virginia woman who yearns to know more about the world beyond her home on Blue Star Mountain. Her journey from childhood to old age is shared through inventive storytelling and Appalachian music that captures her fascinating life.
Two special events are planned around the three week run. On Friday September 23rd, Karren Pell and and some of the orignal collaborators will play pre-show for our audiences in the lobby starting at 6:30pm. On Sunday October 2nd, a post show Talk Back with ASF's Greta Lambert (original 1998 company member) and Depot cast member Adrian Lee Bush is planned to share about their shared experiences developing the character of Ivy Rowe.
Tickets may be purchased at WetumpkaDepot.com or at the door for $15. The Depot Theatre is located at 300 S Main St in historic downtown Wetumpka.