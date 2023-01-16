Things are kicking into high gear for the Wetumpka Depot Players.
Two productions are almost ready for the public and the Penguins return.
Feb. 2-18 the Depot Players are producing a new play Hollywood, Nebraska written by Kenneth Jones.
“He is familiar to Alabama audiences because he wrote a play called Alabama Story,” Wetumpka Depot Players artist director Kristy Meanor said. “It was actually in production at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival when the pandemic started and then shut down. Ken is just a phenomenal playwright.”
Meanor said Jones reached out to the Wetumpka Depot about doing something unique with Alabama Story.
“He asked if we wanted to be a part of what he’s calling a rolling premiere,” Meanor said. “We are one of three theaters across the U.S. who are producing and premiering this work.”
Meanor said Jones wrote the new play during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a great romantic comedy,” Meanor said. “It’s got themes that are appealing to everyone. There is the theme of coming back home. There is the theme of coming back home to take care of aging parents. Then discovering new relationships when you come home. It is a great story.”
But the magic at the Wetumpka Depot doesn’t stop with Hollywood, Nebraska.
“As soon as that gets started then we are back remounting A Storm Came Up,” Meanor said. “It was our original play last season that got selected to move to the Southeastern Theatre Conference in March.”
Just on the heels of finishing a cabaret last year, a special group is returning to the stage.
“We are kicking off our penguin project again in a couple weeks,” Meanor said. “We are hopping here at the Depot.”