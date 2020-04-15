Wetumpka Depot Players artistic director Kristy Meanor turned around what could have been a bad situation caused by COVID-19.
“I’ll be honest with you, for about the first two weeks (The Depot was closed) I was almost paralyzed,” she said. “Finally, I realized during this down time for us there are a lot of things that can go on. When we got shut down it presented an opportunity to verse myself in a play I’m writing.”
She is adapting Doug Segrest’s novel “A Storm Came Up” for the Wetumpka Depot stage.
As a result of the shutdowns and slowdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Meanor realized she had a captive audience — Depot volunteers — to help with her work.
“Like everybody else, we turned to the virtual world,” she said. “I emailed everybody their scrips and the Zoom link. Fortunately, everybody has time available. I didn’t have any trouble getting people in on the call.”
Segrest joined Meanor and The Depot volunteers during the online video chat.
“He’s a sports journalist and wrote this novel in 2011,” Meanor said. “I was taken by the sports and Alabama history during the Civil Rights era and height of it in 1963. Thanks to COVID-19 this play may be completed much sooner than I thought it would be.”
Meanor has continued to keep Depot volunteers engaged.
“I think it is important to give our youth and volunteers the chance to talk about the community we have at the theatre,” she said. “It’s a family here. It’s a perfect way to gather virtually and keep momentum going.”
One way she’s kept the community plugged in is through a video series featuring well-known names and Depot alumni.
“We also started a new series called Waiting in the Wings,” she said. “It has turned into a virtual podcast. We are going back and revisiting some shows that we like to highlight.”
The show streams to The Depot Facebook page and has touched on several facets of Wetumpka’s community theater.
“We had Daniel Wallace, author of ‘Big Fish,’ come on and talk with us about the book,” she said. “I’m bringing in my design time to talk about the experience of the play.”
While Meanor is not certain what the future holds, she is optimistic the theater season will continue.
“We were in rehearsal for ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner,’” she said. “That show should have opened last week. That cast is ready. They were two weeks away from going into technical rehearsal. They are on standby. If we get the word May 1 that we can gather, we will but it’s still to be determined. We were also in rehearsal with our Penguin Project (The Depot’s special needs theatre outreach program). Our youth academy was in full swing. Everything had to stop.”
Meanor is still determined to commemorate the theater’s 40th anniversary, which is this season.
“We want to produce every show we intended to produce because it is our 40th anniversary,” Meanor said. “That’s a really big year for us. All the shows we selected were shows we felt like would really highlight that celebration. Our celebration just may be a little more delayed. It could be in a different way that we imagined. We are committed to make sure those everyone, including our kids, get the opportunity that they worked so hard for.”