On Friday at approximately 7:13 a.m., troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop a silver Kia Sorento for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near Exit 186. The driver of the Sorento exited the Interstate onto U.S. 31 and subsequently a pursuit ensued, according to an ALEA press release.
The pursuit ended when the Sorento left the roadway and crashed shortly after passing through the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County. The release said the driver fled into the woods and currently a manhunt is underway.
The Wetumpka Police Department along with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit and are currently assisting in the search. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.