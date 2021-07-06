The Wetumpka Farmers Market kicked off on June 10, and as the weeks pass by, the event seems to continue growing.
"We've truly been blessed and we hope that it continues to grow," said Dakota Steed, the city's farmers market manager.
Although the city has been adding three new vendors each week, Steed said some vendors are still selling out of product. They July 1 market marked the first time that two food trucks -- The Wharf and Southern Smokehouse -- were on site instead of just one. Steed said he plans to rotate which food trucks are in attendance in an effort to provide variety.
SnoBiz Wetumpka also returned for a second week. Steed said he expects SnoBiz to be a regular at the event.
"The first week, I talked to four vendors who said they'd sold out," Steed said. "The week after that, some vendors still sold out despite the fact that we added three more vendors. Everyone is happy with the way it's going, and we now have a waitlist of vendors."
Steed estimated that at least 1,000 people visit the weekly market.
The city's market is state certified through the Department of Agriculture's Farmer's Market Authority, which means that the market features locally grown fresh produce from farms throughout the state.
In addition to fruits and vegetables, the market has also featured local honey vendors, meats from Georges' River Market and Butchery, homemade casseroles and desserts and handmade woodwork.
The market is set to take place from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday until Aug. 26. The Farmer's Market is located at 304 E. Coosa Street.