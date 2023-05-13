Some of the top cowboys and cowgirls in the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association (SPRA) and International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) descended on the dirt in Wetumpka, Alabama, May 5th and 6th of 2023 at the Wetumpka Sports Complex.
President of the Wetumpka FFA Alumni Chapter William Pierce estimated a total of 7,000 attendees were at the two-day rodeo. Pierce stated this was the biggest weekend in the Wetumpka FFA Championship Rodeo’s six-year history.
The City of Natural Beauty was treated to two incredible of action-packed rodeo and some of the best stock from the Oubre Rodeo Company based out of Lagrange, Georgia, as well.
Rodeo announcer Adam Gibbs stated that there were approximately seven past or present world champion competitors on the dirt over the weekend, including Waycross, Georgia’s Justin Thigpen, a 22-time world champion in the steer wrestling on Saturday night.
Gibbs said to rodeo at the level of the SPRA or IPRA is no small task, “to be at this level, with this kind of stock, you’ve got to be very good.”
Gibbs, a rodeo competitor turned announcer stated he grew up idolizing the legendary Phil Gardenhire, an Oklahoma-native rodeo announcer who passed away tragically in a car accident in 1999. “When I was young, my brother and I would go to Birmingham to watch the rodeo, but my focus was mainly on Phil, he was one of those guys that once he rode into an arena you couldn’t take your eyes off of him.”
For bullfighter Jared Dillon, a Fayetteville, Tennessee native, he considers his job dangerous but a blessing all in one. “There’s always adrenaline pumping through my veins. When I see a cowboy down on the ground it’s my job to get between the bull and the human to protect the human at all cost. It’s just a blast, I’m just living a dream.”
Dillon, also a saddle bronc rider when not lacing up his cleats, credits his interest in bullfighting to rodeo legend J.W. Hart.
“Growing up, I’d watch him take a hit that would knock the average man out. He could also take a ride and turn it from bad to good at the drop of a hat, he’s nicknamed the Iron Man for a reason.”
Tallassee's Kent Jordan stated he owes a lot to coaches and role models that have helped him along the way as well as his strong support system is what keeps him driven to live out his dream.
He listed Wetumpka as his favorite rodeo of the year because "it’s really the only time that my friends and family get to see me compete and do what I love.”
The rodeo which benefits the FFA program at Wetumpka High School awarded three scholarships according to William Pierce. The R.O. Meek Award went to Luke Pullen, the Joe Brown Award went to Jackson Hill and the Charles Tew award went to Lauren Clardy.
Results:
Bareback champion: James Glenn, Wetumpka, Alabama, 68 points
Tie down: Chance Danison, Sevierville, Tennessee
Steer Wrestling: Matt Oubre, Lagrange, Georgia, 4.3
Breakaway: Brittany Smith, Jemison, Alabama, 3.2
Barrel Racing: Katie Carroll, Fort Myers, Florida 14.871
Bull Riding: Josh Phillip, Mississippi, 84 points.