Accolades were the name of the game for the Wetumpka High School Future Farmers of America at the state convention in June. The chapter took home multiple banners, was named a superior chapter and had students earn officer positions.
2019 graduate Terrance Crayton was elected state secretary for the 2019-20 year and is the 11th Wetumpka student to represent the school as a state officer.
“The history really stands for 75 or 80 years through the organization,” Wetumpka agriscience advisor William Norris said.
As a state officer, Crayton will travel around Alabama to other high schools and advocate for FFA programs.
Crayton was interviewed five times for the position at the state FFA convention in June. Previous Wetumpka students who represented the state include Neil Martin, O’Neil Sewell, Winford Collier, John Varner, Bruce Brand, Johnnie Wood, Whitney Wood, Jeanie Edwards, Mary Helen Jones and Norris.
“(FFA is) something that’s been in Wetumpka a long time,” Crayton said. “Our FFA chapter, we chartered in the mid-1930s. It’s been a staple of Wetumpka High School and the Wetumpka community. So to be this successful for this long over that period of time, it’s a big deal.”
In addition to Crayton making state officer, senior Case Edwards was named central district secretary. Edwards will also visit high schools around central Alabama to advocate for FFA.
During the state competition in June, the high school’s small engines team made up of Crayton, Edwards, Wade Morgan and Jeremy Murray placed first.
The team had to take a 100-question exam, a 25-question problem-solving exam and do a four-part hands-on practicum.
“It’s been great to have a high school team that’s willing to put in that kind of effort,” Norris said. “They are naturally mechanically inclined. They enjoy small engines so it was natural placement for them.”
Although the WHS team placed first in state, there is no small engines competition in national in Indianapolis in October so the team will get to start over next year.
“That’s the end of the road for them,” Norris said. “So since it doesn’t go to a national contest they’ll all be able to compete again next year except for (Crayton) because he graduated.”
At state, Wetumpka’s Nova Mullis placed first in the individual contest for sheep production, second in swine production, goat production, diversified livestock production and poultry production and fourth in beef production.
Carlos Roblero placed third in swine production. Crayton placed second in agricultural mechanics: repair and maintenance entrepreneurship; fourth in agricultural mechanics: repair and maintenance placement; and fourth in agricultural services.
Edwards and Lane King also received their state FFA degrees at the state convention.
The high school was also selected as a star superior chapter meaning it is one of the best chapters in the state, according to Norris.
“It’s an application process so we have to submit our activities that we completed throughout the year and they select among the applications the superior chapters in the state,” Norris said.
Norris said he is thankful for the support of Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis and WHS principal Robert Slater.