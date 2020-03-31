First responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, so local departments are doing what they can to stay safe.
They’ve made adjustments including closing their buildings to the public and are wearing more protective gear.
Wetumpka Police Department chief Greg Benton said his officers are remaining vigilant as they continue to serve the community.
“We are responding to every call and taking extra safety precautions,” he said.
Benton indicated the department is stocked with surgical gloves and hand sanitizer.
“Every officer has surgical gloves and plenty of them,” he said. “After human contact the officers put new gloves on.”
The officers also have access to N95 masks.
“We informed our officers that they may use the masks as they feel like it based on the situation,” Benton said. “We are not just using them in public all the time just as needed.”
The department recently limited public access to its new building and the public is requested to call first before arriving to see if business can be handled over the phone.
It is a similar situation with the Wetumpka Fire Department.
While fire stations are known for being spotless, WFD chief Greg Willis said there is a difference between clean and disinfecting.
“There is a lot of deep cleaning we do now,” he said.
He said a challenge unique to firefighters is keeping tight living arrangements clean and practicing social distancing. But the protocol for shift changes is different during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We minimize our exposure when we do shift changes,” he said. “Usually everybody stayed. Now, a lot of the communication (between shifts) is electronic. We’ve had to close our station to outside visitors which includes families and off-duty personnel. We closed the weight room and fitness room. It is limited to just people while they are there working.”
Willis said with the reduced number of vehicles on the roads has reduced the number of calls firefighters have had to answer.
“That does allow us to focus more on the most urgent thing which is dealing with COVID-19,” he said.
When firefighters do respond to calls, Willis said they treat everyone on every call as if they potentially have the coronavirus.
“I tell my firefighters to act as you have it (COVID-19) and you don’t want to spread it and act as if the other person has it and you don’t want to have it,” Willis said.
Additionally, when firefighters are on a call, rather than five people loading in one vehicle to answer a call, Willis said the crew will split in to two teams. Then when they return to the station, they change clothes.
“We don’t want to carry a virus in to the station or to the next call,” he said. “We are going through cleaning supplies and protective gear like gloves and masks pretty quickly.”
As the Alabama Department of Public Health numbers of positive COVID-19 tests continue to climb, Willis said WFD will begin checking temperatures multiple times per day.
Willis said the day in the life of a firefighter is changing as rapidly as it is for everyone.
“Obviously, this (COVID-19) is a new one,” Willis said. “The hardest thing is the uncertainty about the virus, how it can be spread and how it can be killed. That information is changing almost on a daily basis. Trying to stay out ahead of that is a challenge. We don’t want to be overrun with this.”