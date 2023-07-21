Growing a program by 39% in a year presents any organization with challenges.
But what about growing a high school Advanced Placement program that quickly?
Wetumpka High School did it. It went from 105 students taking 216 exams and 69 scoring three or better in 2022 to 146 students taking 297 exams and 96 scoring three or better in 2023.
And Wetumpka outpaced the state in terms of students receiving a three or better on the exam and improved on its marks — most notably in calculus where Wetumpka saw 80% of students taking the exam receive a three a better. The national average is 58%. The state average was 42.5%.
“We had gains in every category but two,” Wetumpka High School assistant principal and AP coordinator Brad Mann said. “I think a lot of that attributes to having a grant with A+ College Ready. They gave our teachers curriculum guidelines to teach by. They gave us some tools and training and professional development. It really kept the teachers and students engaged on the AP material.”
A+ College Ready is a State of Alabama Department of Education program to help strengthen AP programs across the state. Wetumpka just completed its second of three years of the grant program.
Some might argue the school is selectively allowing students into AP courses but 25% of the student population was enrolled in 2023. Wetumpka principal Kyle Futral said he hopes students continue to enroll in AP classes and be successful.
“We need to celebrate and recognize this so the students see the success and know they can be successful. It will help us get more students involved,” Futural said. “A+ College Ready helps our teachers do all they can do. As we continue to get that training and they continue in their ability to teach we will continue to improve.”
Last year, Wetumpka offered AP courses in biology, calculus, chemistry, computer science, computer science principles, English language, English literature, environmental science, physics, U.S. government and U.S. history. There are plans to add more AP class offerings.
Futral said AP classes are basically college courses you take in high school and are taught by high school teachers. The curriculum is approved at a national level and students must score a three or better on a final exam to qualify for potential college credit. The highest score is five.
Dual enrollment most often involves a student paying tuition to take a class. The only cost is the exam.
Wetumpka 2023 graduate Becca Worrell is enrolling at Auburn University this fall. The past two years she took nine AP classes and received a three or better in all nine. Worrell took the classes to be better prepared for college.
“It was a great opportunity for me to advance myself,” Worrrell said. “Even if I didn't pass on the exam, I’m learning something to carry with me into college so I’m more prepared.”
Worrell took psychology, calculus, chemistry, U.S. History, computer science, language, U.S. government, environmental science and literature. She said two stood out as being hard.
“It is between AP Chem and AP Cal,” Worrell said. “Those were really tough. I’m not a math person. They are both very heavy on math. My strong suit is definitely English.”
Worrell gave credit to teachers at Wetumpka for her success in providing great instruction and materials but she also turned to Youtube for pointers for success with AP classes.
“The AP Daily study sessions or videos on Youtube are super helpful,” Worrell said. “I watched a lot of those. I really studied up on those.”
Futral taught AP biology when he was at Elmore County High School. He took the exam as part of his training to teach the class.
“I was a biology major in college,” Futral said. “The exam covered almost all four years. It was a comprehensive exam.”
Mann said with the addition of AP courses at Wetumpka, staff hope to get more students involved earlier and become more successful.
“We are trying to get the sophomores engaged in that type of rigor earlier,” Mann said. “We want them to see the exams. We want them to learn how they need to prepare for it and what comes with it.”
Mann said the AP courses and their success are bettering the entire student population as they move through high school and beyond.
“We are excited we are opening doors that aren’t normally open for them,” Mann said. “It is not just AP classes, the general education scores are higher. A lot of it goes to our teachers. We have a lot of really good teachers that are pouring their hearts into these kids.”
The percent of students scoring 3 or higher on an AP Exam at Wetumpka are as follows:
Computer Science: 76.9% (49.3% statewide average)
Literature: 83.3% (71.1% statewide average)
U.S. History: 32.9% (23.1% statewide average)
Government: 80 % (39.4 % statewide average)
Language: 53.1 % (46.2 % statewide average)
Chemistry: 83 % (57.5 % statewide average)
Biology: 50 % (44.6% statewide average)