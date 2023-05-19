Wetumpka High School is developing a reputation of racing battery powered cars.
The Wetumpka Greenpower team finished third in a national championship race at Talladega with its custom battery powered go-kart like car. But that is not all. It had two other cars in the race, including a stock car placing fifth and a modified car placing 14th. And it is all while competing against bigger schools with more class time and money devoted to the Greenpower cars.
But students and staff at Wetumpka don’t allow that to be a disadvantage. Instead Wetumpka junior and Greenpower head crew chief Judson Wood have learned to work smarter.
“I have learned if you are patient, if you are calm about what you do and you think things through, don’t speed through things or make stupid mistakes, you can easily keep up with them,” Wood said. “The funding and time difference can be fixed as long as you are smart and think through your decisions about competition. It can get challenging. We get one hour a day and it is split focused a lot with robotics.”
Wood said Wetumpka has frequent competitions with schools from Alabama especially Bob Jones and Oxford.
“They are our biggest competitors,” Wood said. “They have entire class periods devoted to it while we split ours with robotics. They also have more money.”
The program was started by Wetumpka science chair Dr. Virginia Vilardi when she was awarded a grant in 2014 to start the program.
“We got the frame and all the parts for our first car that year,” Vilardi said. “It took us until late spring until we had it all together and we raced in our first race at Barbers in 2015.”
From there the program has grown from the school’s first stock car. It placed third in last year’s first national championship.
This season Vilardi solicited another car from programs that had put theirs in storage. The team also built its custom car. Now just like Oxford and Bob Jones, Wetumpka has three cars. Just because the school has cars doesn’t mean the expenses stop and the students did all the work.
“They have had to add motors, gears and everything else,” Vilardi said. “The cars were basically a frame. They had to redo all the construction on them. They are very diligent and worked hard.”
Adults are there only to supervise the work.
“The adults aren’t allowed to touch anything in my room,” Vilardi said. “We are at the race and stuff goes wrong. The adults stand up to go and I was like, ‘Back off.’”
Wetumpka has placed first twice following racing seasons in the past using a points system but no actual championship race. Vilardi likes the new format with points earned during a season deciding qualifiers for the national championship. But the final race weekend is more than just driving.
“People think you are just racing a car,” Vilardi said. “They don’t understand it is a whole curriculum behind the whole thing. The race is half the score. The other half of the score is you have to do some sort of a marketing presentation. It changes for each race. For Talladega we had to do a two minute commercial that gave a year in review and it had to be entertaining. It had to be catchy. It had a whole rubric we had to follow. We scored a 96 on the presentation.”
Wetumpka had to compete in a minimum of four races to qualify for the Talladega national championship. This season the Indians competed in Oxford, Lafayette, and Columbus and LaGrange, Georgia. But it was still several early Saturday mornings.
“We would love to have one at the Wetumpka Sports Complex but we haven’t quite lined up all the stuff with that yet,” Vilardi said.
But they did use the sports complex to practice for the national championship instead of the bus parking lot.
Vilardi said the team consists of about 20 students and everyone works with the car in some capacity. And all have to keep up with all of their school work to participate.
This is the third season for Wood. As an incoming freshman he was interviewing with the robotics team as do all freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors who are interested.
“They asked me what I enjoy doing?” Wood said. “I enjoy cars. I have always enjoyed them. They said, ‘We have a racing team.’ They kind of pulled me into that.”
Wood has an extensive knowledge of gas powered cars thanks in part to his father John.
“I have been around cars my whole life, pretty much,” Wood said. “My dad has always had different vehicles running around the house. We have a shop at our house that we keep projects in.”
Wood had to figure out the battery powered cars as he was used to the gas engine.
“It is definitely different. It caught me off guard for a minute,” Wood said. “But I transitioned from focusing on getting a motor to run or getting something to connect up correctly to I got to figure how to make a battery last or change the gearing on these cars to make them run correctly.”
After his freshman and sophomore year Wood finally became comfortable with the newer technology.
“It just got easier and easier,” Wood said. “I slowly understood more and more about it.”
Wood now has a full season as head crew chief and crew chief of the school’s custom car. He already has plans for how his senior year will look for the three cars. The stock car was taken down to the frame about a year and half ago and new wiring was installed to go along with the rebuild.
“This summer our modified car will have a similar treatment, maybe not quite as extensive,” Wood said. “The custom car is currently in a design phase of figuring out what we will do. With the custom car, we can cut, chop and move what we want as long as the car is safe and works.”
Wood may not know how the next race season may look but he already has his eyes set on the future once he graduates from Wetumpka High School in a year. He already knows he will most likely attend Auburn University’s College of Engineering.
“I’m not completely sure what field of engineering I want to go into,” Wood said. “As it stands, mechanical sticking out the most. From what I have seen and when I talked to people, mechanical is the type you can sit in an office, draw up plans and make designs or you can go out and work with your hands which is something I enjoy.”