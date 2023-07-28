A video on social media of a former Wetumpka Middle School student threatening to blow up Wetumpka High School was discovered Thursday morning.
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said it was only a threat but was taken seriously and the individual will be held accountable.
“This individual has a petition (for arrest) on him at this point,” Dennis said. “He will potentially end up (in a juvenile detention facility) for 72 hours. That is in addition to paying hundreds or thousands for costs in something some perceive as a joke. This is not a game. We are not going to turn around and wave wand to make it go away. ”
Dennis said the student withdrew from Wetumpka Middle on Wednesday then went to the high school to record the video.
“He posted it under another name,” Dennis said. “We had a student report it to a teacher Thursday about 7 a.m. The teacher reported it to the principal Kyle Futral. He notified the central office.”
Dennis said school staff and the Elmore County Board of Education followed protocols put in place over the last few years and greatly refined by compliance director Steve McKenzie over the summer. Law enforcement also searched the school.
“It was handled very quickly,” Dennis said. “They were knocking on a door by 8 a.m.”
Dennis said the juvenile whose account was used to post the video was a different juvenile from the one in the video.
“There are potential discipline issues there,” Dennis said. “(The account holder) could be held accountable in the process too.”
The threat came before the start of school but McKenzie said there were band students already on campus for band camp and new teachers arriving for a new staff academy. He said the threat could have created more issues had school already started for the year.
“There were not a ton of people on campus,” McKenzie said. “There were still people there. It could have been worse because it would have been right at arrival time.”
McKenzie is a former educator and principal. In his role as compliance director helps with responses to severe discipline issues and threat type situations.
“He created a flowchart on how we handle various situations across the system,” Dennis said. “If this happens, here is who responds and how. It breaks it down in the flow chart as to what happens. This (threat) was an opportunity for us to go through the process.”
McKenzie said the new protocol followed Thursday followed a flowchart the board will use for similar situations on or near campuses and student activities.
“It is for all personnel to give us a consistent protocol for any threats,” McKenzie said. “It could be a student threatening themselves or others, be it students or faculty. The chart lets us know who to contact and who to get involved.”
Dennis said he doesn’t want the chart to be used again, but if a threat is made it will be used and those responsible pursued.
“This is not a joke,” Dennis said. “It will not be perceived as a joke by the board of education. We will pursue it to the full extent of the law. We can not allow this to interrupt school.”