There was a whole lot of moving and shaking going on at the Wetumpka Civic Center last Thursday, Oct. 21, for the Wetumpka High School Class of 61 Reunion.
The reunion actually began Wednesday evening when classmates met at Giusseppi's Italia Cucina for dinner and to prepare for the following day’s events. During dinner, each classmate shared a high school memory.
Thursday’s events began at 10 a.m. with a mix and mingle.
Edgar Weldon, known to the Class of 61 as “Mr. Wetumpka”, was in attendance.
"This means the world to me, to be able to revisit, reconnect with longtime friends and classmates and their spouses," Weldon said.
Weldon said it was nice to catch up and 'relive' old times.
"Telling a lot of lies," Weldon said with a laugh. "Making up a lot of stuff that we did."
Weldon talked about his times playing sports with fellow classmates.
"We had 18 All Americans on the football team, seven on the basketball team were All Americans," Weldon said. "It was hard to compete."
Later, Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis spoke to those in attendance about being the Mayor of Wetumpka for the last 13 years.
"I have really and truly enjoyed being the Mayor of your hometown," Willis said. "It's been a challenge for me, a great opportunity for me."
Willis, who was born in Tallassee, talked about the friendly rivalry the two cities had when it came time for a football game.
"We had some good times," he said.
The class reunion also included a skit, a memorial tribute, a scholarship report, and a roll call. There was also a drawing for cash prizes.
White Wings Catering out of Wetumpka provided lunch. Following lunch, the real fun began. That’s when hips started swiveling and legs started shaking as the King himself made an appearance at the class reunion.
The Elvis impersonator and band rocked the civic center with hits like Love Me Tender, Jailhouse Rock, Blue Suede Shoes, and other classic rock hits.
The Class of 1961 had a motto that proclaimed, "We don't work. We have fun. We're the Class of 61." Today, the Class of 61 still stands by that motto.