Wetumpka High School announced today on its Facebook page plans for graduation.
The ceremony will take place 7 p.m. May 19 at Hohenberg Field.
Each graduate is allowed to have four guests attend the event. Tickets will be issued at WHS from 9 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
All attendees must have tickets to attend the event.
Graduates may also pick up tickets at Hohenberg Field at 10 a.m. the morning of graduation.
On graduation day, graduates are required to park on the side of the field where the scoreboard is located where they will receive direction from their senior sponsor how the procession will operate.
Attendees are required to park outside the stadium. The graduation will be streamed on the internet for those who cannot attend.
"As you determine which family members attend, please consider allowing those relatives that are susceptible to COVID-19 to view the ceremony virtually," Elmore County Schools stated in a letter released on Wetumpka High School's Facebook page Monday.
All spectators and graduates are asked to leave the stadium and parking areas at the conclusion of the event.
The announcement stated the high school's Facebook page and Remind 101 will have additional information to come.
A letter to graduates and parents from superintendent Richard Dennis stated all Elmore County Schools high schools are planning graduation ceremonies for May 18 through 21. The letter stated Gov. Kay Ivey's announcement last week allows for each school to hold a modified traditional ceremony with limited spectators.
"We appreciate your assistance as we celebrate the graduation commencement for the Class of 2020," the letter read. "We are especially thankful to be able to hold this ceremony with modifications to meet social distancing requirements so students finish their high school careers with classmates, faculty and parents/guardians in attendance."
The graduation schedule for the county's four high schools is:
Stanhope Elmore High School - May 18
Wetumpka High School - May 19
Elmore County High School - May 20
Holtville High School - May 21
The graduations will be held at 7 p.m. on the school's football fields.
Editor's Note: The Herald is seeking details on other Elmore County Schools high schools' graduation ceremonies and will release that information as it is made available. Principals at the three schools stated they are currently working out details.