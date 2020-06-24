With the selection of 2020 Wetumpka graduate Case Edwards as sentinel to the state Future Farmers of America, the school is tied for having the most number of officers elected to serve the organization.
Edwards was recently chosen as state sentinel and is the 12th WHS student to serve as a state FFA officer. Enterprise is the only other high school the state to have that number of students serve.
Edwards said the leadership position will allow him to help others.
“I like knowing I can have an impact on other people,” he said.
Last school year Edwards was a district officer for FFA and got a taste of participating in outreach projects.
“I have gone to FFA chapters that may not be the most active and you have students who want to succeed and do things they just do not know where to start,” he said. “We can show them what to do and show them all these resources the FFA has. It’s just going around serving the organization and that’s a good thing.”
As a state officer, Crayton will travel around Alabama to other high schools and advocate for FFA programs.
Edwards said he wants people to understand FFA caters to many different interests.
“Whether you like horses or working on small engines or even soil science, it really offers something for every student,” he said. “It really prepares students for life.”
WHS agriscience teacher and FFA advisor William Norris, who served as FFA state president 2013-14, said Edwards will be an advocate for all FFA members in the state.
“There are around 300 programs in the state,” he said. “Also there are about 15,000 FFA members. He gets to represent them on the state level.”
Norris said Wetumpka’s FFA chapter has a storied history.
“(FFA is) something that’s been in Wetumpka a long time,” Norris said. “Our FFA chapter, we chartered in the mid-1930s. It’s been a staple of Wetumpka High School and the Wetumpka community. To be this successful for this long over that period of time, it’s a big deal.”
Norris said WHS is the only school to ever have back-to-back students serve on the state level and has had more state presidents than any other FFA chapter in Alabama.
Terrance Crayton, 2019 WHS graduate, was elected state secretary for the program’s 2019-20 year.
Previous Wetumpka students who served as FFA state officers include Neil Martin, 1935-36; O’Neil Sewell, 1937-38; Winford Collier, 1950-51; John Varner, 1963-64; Bruce Brand, 1967-68; Johnnie Wood, 1971-72; Whitney Wood, 1996-1997; Jeanie Edwards, 1998-99; Mary Helen Jones, 2009-10; Norris, 2013-2014; and Terrance Crayton, 2019-20.
Alabama FFA was established in 1929 as the 36th chartered association.
Edwards can thank his sister and for talking him in to taking agriscience classes at WHS for where he is today.
“I remember going in to my freshman year and my sister said I should take ag class,” he said. “I remember sitting in the back of the room and my teacher told me I was going to compete in the FFA creed speaking competition.”
Edwards said experience is what started his desire to serve in leadership positions with FFA.
He plans to continue his studies in agriscience by pursuing a degree in agriscience education at Auburn University.