Wetumpka High School students are getting a lesson in creative problem solving while getting ready to put Matilda on the stage of the school’s cafetorium.
Jeff Glass heads up the theater program at Wetumpka High School whose shows are produced in the cafeteria. This month’s production of Matilda has swings hanging from long ropes.
Without the benefits of a full stage complete with lights and trusses, Glass and his students have worked out solutions for set and lighting design.
“It takes a lot of creative problem solving,” Glass said. “Really, when you run into a roadblock, that is where creativity begins. How do I do this in the given circumstances and with these hurdles? You figure it out and pull it off.”
Glass said he and students work together to break through barriers once thought impossible to break.
“It’s about doing something you previously didn’t think you could do,” Glass said. “Pulling it off infuses confidence.”
Some of the students involved in theater guild will go on to be theater professionals as technicians or performers.
“The majority won’t but what they will all learn is creative problem solving, team work, conflict management, time management,” Glass said. “This program isn’t for those who are going to be professionals. This program is for those who are going to be better citizens, better mothers, better fathers.”
A play surrounding the Roald Dahl novel “Matilda” is serving as the backdrop for the lesson this semester and the students are taking to the production.
“They are loving it,” Glass said. “They are hooked. The adults will connect to it and the children will like it because it is a story about children. There are so many deeper layers that young children will never understand because they don’t have life experiences yet.”
Wetumpka Elementary School principal Gigi Hankins did the choreography for the production and Wetumpka High School choral director Davis Whitfield helped as well. This is in addition to Brandi Vittore and her marketing students creating advertising for the production.
“It is incredibly visual,” Glass said. “The music is incredible. The collaboration makes the show stand out from what you might see at other high schools.”
Whitfield said the mixing of different ideas from teachers and subjects benefits all.
“From an education standpoint it is wonderful to expose students of the theater guild to many different facets of art. It’s good for their future,” Whitfield said. “The students that aren’t part of the guild, get to see just everything this school arts wise has to offer and put together.”
Glass said the mixing of the theater and choir creating musical theater is great.
“I think it is the pinnacle of art forms because it brings in every single art form you can think of — visual arts, graphics, dance, song, technology,” Glass said. “It is a recipe for success, professionally and personally bringing others together.”
Matilda will be at Wetumpka High School at 6:30 p.m. April 20-29 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m.