For the first time in a decade, residents of Wetumpka had the opportunity to participate in Kiwanis International activities Thursday at Coaches Corner.
“Right now Wetumpka has close to 30 members,” membership coordinator Elise Hearn said. “This is a great start. The idea for a club in Wetumpka came from Ben Taylor who serves as Kiwanis district governor for Alabama. His aim while governor is to open more clubs.
“Wetumpka and Pike Road are close to Montgomery and there are members in Montgomery who are willing to serve as coaches. We are excited at the excellent reception we received in the area and know kids in Wetumpka will benefit.”
The town of Pike Road also had its first club meeting Thursday.
The Wetumpka club elected a board and officers and established bi-weekly meeting days and times. Members from other area clubs and Kiwanis representatives led the meeting.
Elected club officers include president Johanna Chappelle, president elect Marilyn Fletcher Ray, secretary Brooke Henderson and treasurer Jessica Lanier. Elected board members include Richard Pinckard, Dr. Bonnie Sullivan and Patrick Brent Taylor.
Meetings will be held the second and forth Thursday at noon and take place at Stewart’s Coffee House in Wetumpka.
“I’m looking forward to working with community members in the Wetumpka Kiwanis Club,” Sullivan said. “This club is a great way to give back to the community and support our students. We had a great kick-off (Thursday) and looking forward to what we accomplish in Wetumpka.”
Kiwanis International was established in 1915 and has more than 550,000 members located in 80 countries. According to the organization, members are responsible for nearly 150,000 service projects, raise more than $100 million and spend 18.5 million hours volunteering with Kiwanis.