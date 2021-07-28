The Wetumpka Public Library is hosting its first in-person author after nearly a year of hosting the events virtually.
The event is set for Friday, July 30, at 5 p.m. at the library. The Friends of the Wetumpka Library presents Father Steve Gruman, author of “Good Enough: A Priest’s Tale.”
“I wrote this book in hopes that the reader will find a way out of trying to live the lives that others project unto us,” Gruman writes in his introduction for “Good Enough.”
In this collage of stories from his life, Gruman shares his path toward self-discovery. His journey takes him through homelessness in Miami, a farming commune in South Carolina, and eventually all the way to a shipping crate on the edge of a homeless community in Hawaii. His experiences result in a rich tapestry of experiences and hard-earned wisdom.
Gruman was the priest at Trinity Episcopal Church in Wetumpka during the 1990s.
“This should be a fun opportunity to visit with an old friend, or a great chance to meet him for the first time,” said library director Susan Hayes.
There will be books available to purchase and Gruman will be available to sign them.