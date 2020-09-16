The Wetumpka Public Library will soon be hosting a virtual event via Facebook Live featuring a “USA Today, Publisher's Weekly” and “Washington Post" bestselling author.
At 6 p.m. Sept. 24, author Debbie Herbert will go live on the library’s Facebook page to discuss her book “Scorched Grounds.” In addition to talking about the book, she will take questions from those watching and read an excerpt from her upcoming suspense thriller, “Not One of Us.”
Be sure to join in on the fun for a chance to win an autographed book. Wetumpka library director Susan Hayes said Herbert will go through the comments after the event ends and randomly select one person to receive an autographed copy of a book.
Hayes said the event was originally scheduled for May but was canceled because of COVID-19.
“We wanted to find a way to still offer it and, thankfully, we finally got it set up,” Hayes said.
“Scorched Grounds” is the second book in the murder mystery series that’s set in Alabama. The first book is titled “Cold Waters.”
Herbert is a 2012 Maggie Award finalist in both young adult and paranormal romantic suspense. She is a member of the Georgia Romance Writers of America.
She holds a degree in English and a master’s degree in library studies.
Hayes said she hopes to follow up with a similar event in October. She said the goal is to continue offering virtual events until the library is able to reopen to the public.