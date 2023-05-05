What will be the next thing to attract guests and tourists to Wetumpka?
HGTV’s Home Town Takeover brought loads of attention and visitors to Wetumpka in the months after the show aired but as Season Two prepares to air featuring another town, city leaders want to prepare for keeping the interest of tourists.
The Wetumpka City Council approved contracting with STAMP and Yellow House Publishing who have done numerous tourism projects for other municipalities for two purposes.
“They come in and identify everything that we have that could be a part of a tourism package,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said. “They will classify it. They give us a road map of where these things are and how and best to implement a plan. Yellow House Publishing they operate [the plan] and make it work.”
The idea is STAMP will identify resources in Wetumpka that could be promoted to tourists. Willis said such things could be the Crater, the Riverboat Captain’s Lodge, Ft. Toulouse/Ft. Jackson, kayaking the Coosa River and even the dam for Lake Jordan.
“We let people see a hydroelectric dam in operation that they had never seen before,” Willis said. “Many have never been around anything like that. They think you just turn the light switch for power.”
Willis took several from Wetumpka on a tour recently showing many of the sites most locals know about. But Willis said the job STAMP will be to also identify things to promote that locals may overlook.
“We are just trying to figure out what we have, what needs to be promoted, how to tell that story and when to tell that story,” Willis said.
The arts could also be a reason Wetumpka could be a destination for tourists. Marcia Weber located her gallery in downtown Wetumpka five years ago. Don Sawyer located his studio downtown three years ago.
Sawyer once owned a successful real estate business in Wetumpka while living in Montgomery. He once owned a gallery in the old gas station where Grumpy Dog is currently located.
“I moved to Wetumpka because I love Wetumpka,” Sawyer said. “I have always loved Wetumpka. What I saw in Wetumpka was an opportunity to help revive Wetumpka.”
Sawyer believes art is a catalyst for lasting growth in Wetumpka and not just pain on a canvas.
“Art carries with it all kinds of musicians, entertainers and more,” Sawyer said. “It’s all the arts.
There is sculpture, performing arts and dance too.”
Sawyer noted examples across the U.S. where art is the reason for the destination — Royal Street and Julia Street in New Orleans, Beale Street in Memphis and Santa Fe.
“All these other streets and art districts carry nothing but art and are famous for art,” Sawyer said. “That is what Company Street is and can get better.”
Sawyer believes downtown Wetumpka sitting on the banks of the Coosa River and the triangle arrangement of streets is key for potential artistic opportunities.
“The venue is there,” Sawyer said. “Nothing else is really going to work here. We are not a retail center. I love our clothing stores, but we are not a place people are going to expressly come to buy clothes.”
Willis said arts in Wetumpka is somewhat of a new thing but has been vital to Wetumpka’s resurgence
“Arts have played a tremendous role,” Willis said. “The only place we had arts in this town before the [2019] tornado was up stairs in our administrative building. They had the entire top floor. That was the Kelly.”
The 2019 tornado destroyed the Wetumpka Police Department and it was moved to the top floor of the city’s administrative building forcing The Kelly to move to downtown. It was above the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce before locating on Company Street and is now moving to overlook the river on Bridge Street.
Weber said art is already attracting tourists to Alabama.
“The arts are a major way to attract people. Alabama is on the map for folkart,” Weber said. “It is really looked at world-wide as having the cream of the crop, especially painters in this particular field.”
Weber said those shopping for art will travel most anywhere and have the assets to go along with it supporting more than just art.
“If somebody is here shopping for art, they are definitely going to spend,” Weber said. “They will probably spend the night, they will shop and they will eat.”
Weber said she sees the need for promoting Wetumpka and for adding places for tourists to stay while here. She had a client who was going to stay overnight in Wetumpka recently while looking at purchasing art.
“There was no room at the Hampton Inn and no room at the lofts across the street,” Weber said.
The need for more beds for tourists, whether in hotels or something like an AirBnB, is needed in Wetumpka. City leaders say the Hampton Inn is averaging above 70 percent occupancy and frequently is sold out.
The idea of supporting a tourism effort is also supported by increases in lodging and sales tax collections by the City of Wetumpka as noted in the city’s financial reports.
In 2018 the city collected $54,358 with its 12 percent lodging tax. After the Hampton Inn opened in 2019, $293,483 was collected. During 2020 and the hardest restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, $264,155 was put in the city’s accounts due to lodging tax. Those collections surged to $338,968 in 2021.
Sales tax is collected on almost every purchase — groceries, building supplies but also food in restaurants, clothing and gift items. Increases in collections were seen by the city in sales tax too.
In 2018 $6.6 million was collected. For fiscal year 2019, city sales tax was increased from three percent to four percent and saw $9 million collected. In 2020, $10 million in sales tax was collected and an audit noted dramatic increases in sales tax at Lowes and Walmart. It was a trend noted in Tallapoosa County as well where many properties took to home and landscape renovations. In 2021 the City of Wetumpka collected nearly $11.4 million in sales tax.
It’s those revenue streams that help fund city departments such as public works and other city services that provide for a better quality of life for Wetumpka’s citizens. If those decrease, city leaders could need to find places to cut services.
Willis said how a tourism department would look in Wetumpka has yet to be determined, but STAMP and Yellow House Publishing would help city leaders and the council make the decision.
“We can take Main Street and we can take the chamber of commerce, we can take the City of Wetumpka and pretty well do anything we want to do,” Willis said. “We just have to have it structured correctly. But really tourism is not the chamber of commerce’s job. It’s not Main Street’s job. But it could be the city’s job to do.”
Willis said Lynn Weldon currently handles many duties for the City of Wetumpka.
“Lynn is a utility person for us,” Willis said. “She has been at the airport. She headed up our public works department at one time. She has done different things for us. She handles tourism now. She does so many different things. When we started talking about tourism, we started involving her.”
Main Street Wetumpka Executive Director Haley Greene wants to keep foot traffic going in downtown Wetumpka to continue to support downtown businesses.
“We are hoping tourism will either increase or become more steady,” Greene said. “We want to support our existing downtown businesses but also bring new businesses downtown. We have a few vacancies downtown. We are hoping with the increased numbers in tourists with new efforts for tourism will attract new businesses and support the businesses we have.”
Sawyer believes tourism is already having a steady impact on Wetumpka and an organized tourism promotion effort would be successful.
“I see a tourist everyday — and I’m not down here that much,” Sawyer said. “Everyday I find somebody that is from somewhere that is coming to Wetumpka out of curiosity.”
Moving from “curiosity” to a plan for tourism is what Willis wants, and believes the $54,000 cost of contracting STAMP and Yellow House Publishing for the first three months is somewhat cheap for what tourism might deliver.
“It takes money to get there,” Willis said. “One of the best things I have had the ability to do is find money. I went from an $8 million budget to a $19 million budget. I love what I do. It has been enjoyable. I want us to be the best we can be. You do that with planning and organizing, pulling people together.”
Sawyer already has a vision of what Wetumpka will look like — sooner rather than later and likely with tourists.
“Before I die, we will have street musicians playing on every corner — just playing,” Sawyer said. “I just want to see it happen. It’s happening now, just look at the cars.”