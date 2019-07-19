A Wetumpka man tried to force a cashier to come with him after committing an armed robbery at a local convenience store Monday morning, authorities said.
After searching most of the day for the robbery suspect and an accomplice who was driving a getaway car, Wetumpka police arrested Gregory Levon Williams, 34, who was booked into the Elmore County Jail and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping, according to Wetumpka Police Department Det. Sean Blackburn, who said other charges are pending and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
The Conoco service station on Highway 111, also known as Holtville Road, was robbed at about 8:45 a.m. Monday by a man who entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, Blackburn said.
“He gave it to him and the suspect then got the cashier to come around the counter and tried to get the cashier to come with him,” Blackburn said. “They got outside and there was a little struggle and the cashier managed to pull away. There were witnesses nearby and I guess it spooked him. He ran and another suspect picked him up within the view of surveillance cameras.”
At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wetumpka police took Williams into custody on Highway 14 just west of Firetower Road while driving the vehicle involved in the robbery, Blackburn said.
Police were still searching for the accomplice Tuesday, Blackburn said.