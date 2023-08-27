An early Sunday Montgomery County crash took the life of Wetumpka man.
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the single vehicle crash occurred approximately 2:51 a.m. Sunday.
“Rodriquez M. Edwards, 33, was fatally injured when the 2013 Toyota Avalon he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and caught fire,” the release stated. “The crash occurred on Alabama River Parkway, approximately two miles north of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.”
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.