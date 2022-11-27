A Saturday night crash on Central Plank Road claimed the life of Alex W. Cumbie, 32, of Wetumpka.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Cumbie’s vehicle was the only vehicle in the accident at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday.
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, has claimed “Cumbie was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees,” ALEA said in a release. “Cumbie was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Central Plank Road, approximately nine miles south of Wetumpka, in Elmore County.”
ALEA Highway Patrol Division Troopers continue to investigate the accident.