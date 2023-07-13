A 20-year-old Black male has died after being shot by law enforcement.
The Wetumpka Police Department was dispatched to a call of an armed individual at the intersection of Coosa River Parkway and Highway 14 about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
“When officers got there, an officer spotted some ammunition inside the vehicle,” Wetumpka police chief Greg Benton said. “They asked him about it, if he had a gun.”
Benton said a short foot pursuit ensued and the subject was tased.
“He fell to the ground and a gun fell from his hands,” Benton said. “He started to reach for it. The officers told him to stop.”
Benton said the offender fired shots towards officers. He is unsure how many shots were fired by Wetumpka Police Department officers on the scene.
“(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s) State Bureau of Investigation is investigating,” Benton said. “This is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.”
Benton said he couldn’t release the name of the person who died.