Members of the Wetumpka City Council and Mayor Jerry Willis on Monday, March 15, were treated to sneak peek inside of the new Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery that's currently being renovated.
The elected officials, joined by members of The Kelly's board of directors, stepped inside of the 1,800-square-foot building to see that most of the renovations are complete. The Elmore County Commission has also been treated to a tour of the facility. Renovations on the building, located at 124 Company Street, began in October 2020.
The purchase of the facility was made possible through a $100,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. The renovations are being funded through a $20,594 donation from Wetumpka’s Wind Creek Casino and roughly $35,000 in funding from the federal government. The gallery intends to complete the project without accruing any debt.
The Kelly board member Wayne Turner, who is supervising the renovation project, said the electrical wiring has been completed and expects the lights to be installed during the week of March 22. The gallery features white walls with black beams and foam ceiling insulation that's been painted black.
The board hopes to host a grand opening event in April, or the beginning of May at the latest.
The gallery features about 1,200 square feet of gallery space, an office, storage room, a handicap accessible restroom and a kitchen. Once complete, Turner said the space will also be marketed as a venue for special events such as wedding receptions and corporate parties.
Willis commended The Kelly's board of directors on a job well done.
"The Kelly has carved out its niche in the River Region and people know that you are here," Willis said. "It's amazing to see how far you all have come. This adds so much to the overall development of downtown Wetumpka."
The Kelly's board president Belyn Richardson said the gallery wouldn't exist at all if not for the city of Wetumpka. The gallery was originally housed in the city's administrative building. But when a tornado swept through the city in January 2019, The Kelly moved out of the city's space to make room for the Wetumpka Police Department since its facility was badly damaged by the tornado.
For all of 2019, the gallery’s belongings were in storage. In February 2020, the gallery began renting its current East Bridge Street location, which is owned by the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce.
"We always knew we wanted our own home and everything that happened really gave us the push we needed to take the next steps," Turner said.
Richardson said the board looked at close to 20 spaces before securing the Company Street building from its former owner Pete Powers.