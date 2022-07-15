The Wetumpka Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that both suspects involved in a felony theft case have been identified and arrested.
Both suspects were identified through an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip. The suspects are from Tallapoosa County. Warrants were obtained on July 6, 2022, for both subjects.
The male was identified as Christopher Aaron Clardy. Clardy is currently in custody in the Tallapoosa County Jail on unrelated charges.
The female was identified as Hayden Danielle Ellerbe. Ellerbe is currently in custody in the Coosa County Jail on unrelated charges. Coosa County Sheriff’s Office notified the Wetumpka Police Department of her capture shortly after CrimeStoppers released that she was wanted by the Wetumpka Police Department.
The suspected pair were wanted in relation to a felony theft that occurred at Walmart in Wetumpka on June 30, 2022. The suspects are also accused of stealing a 2018 black Ford Escape on the same date from the Walmart parking lot.