The Wetumpka Police Department is gearing up to host a blood drive on Monday, April 5.
The blood drive will be from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the police department, located at 4950 N. U.S. 231 in LifeSouth's Bloodmobile.
The drive comes as community blood supply has reached a critical point, and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers has declared they are now in emergency need.
One pint of blood, the amount drawn when a person donates, can save up to three lives.
In the past weeks, the blood supply has steadily dropped, as the need from hospitals has increased. All blood types are crucial to help make sure hospitals have the blood needed to treat traumas and patients requiring blood transfusions.
LifeSouth asks all blood donors, especially type O and B donors, to please donate and reminds the public that it is safe to donate blood.
All blood donors receive a recognition item and wellness screen, including a COVID-19 antibody test.
Donors are also welcome to walk-in and give at LifeSouth donor centers in Montgomery, Opelika and Dothan. Appointments can also be made by visiting lifesouth.org or by calling 1-800-795-2707. Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required.
Donors can give blood with LifeSouth at the local donor centers seven days a week in Montgomery at 4139 Carmichael Road, in Opelika at 505 E. Thomason Circle, or in Dothan at 3833 Ross Clark Circle.