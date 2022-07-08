The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a case of theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Wetumpka investigators are seeking assistance in identifying two unknown subjects thought to be involved in felony theft that occurred at Walmart in Wetumpka, on June 30. The suspects are also wanted in connection with the theft of a 2018 black Ford Escape on the same date from the Walmart parking lot.
The suspects are white, one male and one female.
If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, please immediately call the Wetumpka Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers. A tip may lead to a cash reward.