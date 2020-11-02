The newly formed Kiwanis Club of Wetumpka will honor a Wetumpka police officer at its meeting on Nov. 12 as a part of the club’s outreach program.
Wetumpka’s Kiwanis Club has been in existence for a year and has adopted the Concerned Citizens Organized for Police Support program as their club’s outreach program.
Concerned Citizens Organized for Police Support is a national organization that was started in Montgomery in 2017. The organization has three primary goals: to enhance interactions between the citizen and law enforcement, provide public service by highlighting the sacrifices made by law enforcement, and honoring the best.
“We were looking for a project that would have a good impact in our community,” said Kiwanis Club Secretary Anna Chappelle. “With many of the current trends in our country, with regards to law enforcement, we wanted to show our Elmore County law enforcement that we do truly support them. In the months to come, we will honor a sheriff deputy as well as a state trooper from our area.”
Wetumpka police officer Demetrius Hooks will be honored at this month’s meeting, which is set to begin at noon at the Hampton Inn in downtown Wetumpka. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton will note Hooks’ accomplishments. Hooks and his family have been invited to attend.
The Kiwanis Club of Wetumpka is a part of Kiwanis International with over 8,600 clubs in the world.
“The Alabama district is strong, and the Wetumpka Club will add to the state’s strength,” Chappelle stated.