The Wetumpka Police Department and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to identify a person suspected of recently committing felonious crimes.
The department is looking for an unknown suspect who used a stolen debit card to purchase items at businesses in Wetumpka last Monday through Wednesday.
According to the WPD, the suspect faces charges of second-degree theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit card.
Alabama law states theft of property in the second degree is a Class C felony and fraudulent use of a debit card is a Class D felony.
The suspect was last seen driving a blue four-door SUV resembling an early-model Kia Sorento or Hyundai Santa Fe.
WPD urges the public to call 334-567-5321 or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) if you recognize the suspect.
The tip may result in a $5,000 cash reward.