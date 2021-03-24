The Wetumpka Police Department is searching for fugitive Tyler Mikhail Cleveland.
Cleveland, 18, is wanted by the Wetumpka Police Department on charges of second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. Warrants were signed for Cleveland's arrest on March 19.
On Sunday, March 14, at 6:37 a.m., a cellphone retail store located in Wetumpka was burglarized. Two individuals broke out a window and illegally entered the store. The suspects were dropped off and picked up by at least a third individual in a white Nissan Altima.
The suspects stole two iPhones and other electronics. The suspects then went and deposited the cellphones in a cellphone depository machine in Montgomery the same morning.
The investigation led to the identification of Cleveland as a suspect, but the identities of his alleged associates are still unknown.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Cleveland and/or the identity of the other suspects, immediately call the Wetumpka Police Department or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app.
Make sure to receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Tips may lead to a cash reward.