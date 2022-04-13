The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a March 3 theft case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Investigators released photos of a subject wanted for third-degree theft of property that occurred on Thursday, March 3 at approximately 11:39 a.m. The offense occurred in the 7000 block of U.S. Hwy 231 in Wetumpka.
The subject was witnessed leaving in a silver Mercury Mountaineer.
CrimeStoppers distributed an image captured from cameras inside the business of the alleged suspect in the hopes the public can assist in identifying the person they believe is responsible for the theft.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.