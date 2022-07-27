The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
On July 2, officers responded to a retail business located in the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 231 in reference to theft. Officers report that an unidentified female suspect left the business with unpaid merchandise.
CrimeStoppers distributed an image captured from cameras inside the business of the alleged suspect in the hopes the public can assist in identifying the person they believe is responsible for the theft.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 334-567-5321 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.