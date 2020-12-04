It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the city of Wetumpka as Christmas decorations are being put up downtown.
As families rush to pick out the perfect Christmas tree, put up decorations and shop for their loved ones, the city of Wetumpka is preparing to host Christmas on the Coosa, which is set for Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Home Town Christmas.
“This is always a special time of year in Wetumpka,” said Mayor Jerry Willis. “Wetumpka’s Christmas on the Coosa showcases the unified spirit and charm of this community.”
The annual tree lighting is set for Friday at 6 p.m. during the city’s Downtown Dickens Christmas event. The city’s tree is located on the front lawn of the old city hall building at 212 South Main Street. If it rains Friday evening, the tree lighting will be moved to Saturday night.
The tree lighting kicks off the city’s Home Town Christmas themed week leading up to Christmas on the Coosa where the community will get to meet the newly crowned Christmas on the Coosa queens and the parade’s grand marshal.
But prior to Christmas on the Coosa, the residential and business decorations contest will take place on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. The deadline to submit an application for the contest is Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and is limited to locations within the city limits of Wetumpka.
First, second and third place winners will be chosen for the following categories:
-Whimsical: Fantasy, candy land, animated, etc.
-Traditional: Displays of lights, bows/garlands/wreaths, spiritual, etc.
-Sweepstakes (overall winner): Decorations that best represent this year’s theme, Home Town Christmas.
Residents and businesses may nominate themselves or someone else. All winners will receive a sign to display in their yard or at their business.
Christmas on the Coosa will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day will begin with the Arts and Crafts showcase at Gold Star Park at 10 a.m. The antique car show will also begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. The car show will take place in the Wetumpka Depot Players parking lot. Stage performances will begin at 9:45 a.m. at Gold Star Park and children’s activities will fill the day.
Pawtumpka on the Coosa will take place for the first time at 11 a.m. The pet pageant, which will judge the pet’s costume and appearance, will take place at Gold Star Park. The entry fee is $10 and proceeds will go to the Humane Society of Elmore County.
Awards will be given for all around, first runner up, second runner up, third runner up, most creative costume, fluffiest, most talented, most unique and most wagged tail.
The winner of the all around award will receive an extreme dog basket full of goodies for the pet, a trophy and medal. First, second and third place winners will receive a medal and ribbon. All other awards will receive a medal for that category won.
The city’s Christmas parade will begin at 2 p.m. and will be followed by the wakeboarding show at 4 p.m. The day will conclude at 6 p.m. with fireworks and a wakeboarding Santa.
The city is asking residents to wear face masks and practice social distancing at the event.
For information, go to www.cityofwetumpka.com or email Valencia Smith at vsmith@cityofwetumpka.com.