Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said city and private business construction projects are moving forward despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s mandate defines construction as an essential business function.
“Even with dealing with the virus, construction is still moving forward,” Willis said.
A list of construction projects in the City of Wetumpka includes the recently opened police station, two fast food restaurants, a grocery store, a medical complex, a football and multipurpose stadium, a honky-tonk with a Texas flavor and more.
Dr. Martin “Rocky” Lyons Jr. confirmed the River Region Medical Center, which is a joint venture between Lyons, Dr. Spencer Coleman and Ivy Creek Healthcare, is expected to open its doors to patients in June.
At a groundbreaking in March 2019, officials estimated the project could provide 70 jobs and a $10 million economic impact.
“That project has moved along really quickly,” Willis said. “We also got the Wetumpka Police Department moved in (to its new building last month). The police are in there and operating at full staff. Everything is working well with that project. We still have some landscaping to do but the building is functional.”
The police were most recently operating out of the city’s administrative building after the January 2019 tornado destroyed its previous facility.
Willis began negotiations with Wells Fargo for the new building two days after the tornado struck. At that time, the building was appraised at $1.5 million and was bought for $500,000. There are still some small renovations that need to be completed and are on schedule.
Next door to the new Wetumpka Police Department is Popeyes Chicken, which should be open soon.
“There are restrictions that may prohibit them somewhat in their operations, but they are almost done with their project,” he said.
Construction of the city’s multi-use athletic complex are ahead of schedule according to Willis.
“We’re about 15 days ahead of schedule on this project from where we thought we’d be,” he said. “We thought we’d be behind, but we are looking now at the possibility of being complete with this project by Aug. 1.”
The Wetumpka City Council unanimously accepted a bid of $4,985,900 from Selma-based Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc. on Feb. 5.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Feb. 12.
The project plans includes a stadium that will seat between 5,000 and 5,500. It will also have a synthetic turf field, an eight-lane track, a state-of-the-art scoreboard, dressing rooms, concessions areas and a VIP box.
Willis said the stadium will give the city the ability to host large track meets of up to 25 teams at once to Wetumpka.
Workers recently started clearing the land in front of the future home of River Region Medical Center for an Aldi grocery store and Jack’s fast food restaurant.
“Those projects are well underway,” Willis said. “Their plans have been submitted and permits have been granted to begin their construction. Right now, we are clearing the land and preparing the entrances.”
The city council unanimously authorized Willis to execute project development agreements with Aldi at a council meeting June 3.
“I don’t have a timeline on the completion of those projects,” he said. “I’d say they will move ahead pretty quick.”
Country music fans will have access to a new live entertainment facility that has a look and feel as big as Texas.
“Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas is another project we have going,” Willis said. “Freddy Lovvorn has done a fantastic job of the development of the old National Guard building.”
Willis said the city acquired the dilapidated building from the state.
“He took a building that was pretty bad shape and upgraded and improved a city-owned building. We’ve leased it back to him,” Willis said.
Willis said there is additional interest from businesses looking at Wetumpka as a new location to set up shop.
“Even with the situation we are in with this crisis, there is a lot of attention on Wetumpka,” he said. “It’s a day-by-day process that our economic development office is working on opportunities for development. We are excited about where we are now.”