John Perdue learned about bronzed paper mache almost 50 years ago. But it is only recently the Wetumpka resident has started to show and sell some of his creations.
A little more than two years ago Perdue wandered into Don Sawyer’s studio on Company Street in Wetumpka. A little of Sawyer’s persuasion soon got Perdue back to creating and a friendship was soon created.
“He liked to come by and watch me paint,” Sawyer said. “We talked a lot. I sensed he had some talent. I just encouraged him.”
Perdue picked up art at Eufaula High School.
“I had an art teacher, Micki Ogburn,” Perdue said. “I had her for two years. She taught me how to take paper mache and make a piece of art with it along with the bronze effect.”
Perdue moved to Wetumpka in 1976 and attended AUM. Perdue learned more about sculpture under Larry Godwin of Brundridge
“He was responsible for doing the bronze pieces on Civil Rights in downtown Montgomery,” Perdue said. “He taught me how to perfect my work in sculptures.”
Life then got in the way of art.
“I got married and did the normal thing, work and make a living,” Perdue said. “Then in 1997, my daughter, Lauren Perdue, was taking an art class. She got me back to doing art. She inspired me to go back to doing art.”
But it would be Sawyer’s push a few years ago and an approaching retirement that really steered Perdue back into art.
“I’m color blind,” Perdue said. “Don said I didn’t need to be painting. As far as me trying to paint and stuff, Don said just do the 3D bronzing; it’s no problem whatsoever.”
But Sawyer is more than just an advisor to Perdue.
“He is my mentor,” Perdue said. “Most importantly he’s my friend and fellow brother in Christ.”
Sawyer saw an opportunity to help Perdue and promote art.
“I gave him a place to work and a place to show,” Sawyer said. “I give artists a venue to show their work. Probably 80% of the artists that are out have never shown their work in public; they have nowhere to go with it. One of my main purposes is to give artists a chance. It’s what I do.”
Two years ago Perdue was in the Downtown Artwalk and his new career started. The Artwalk has led to several commissioned pieces. It has also led to interests in other personalities for subjects of Perdue’s creations.
“I have gotten a lot of requests to do football coaches, sports figures and individual people,” Perdue said. “I have had some people ask if I could do their grandfather or someone of that nature.”
Perdue has learned his art is a bit unique in the River Region.
Perdue said. “I’m the only one that I have been told that does the bronze affect paper mache,” he said. “I retired in March and I’m anxiously looking forward to perfecting my sculptures and doing it full time.”