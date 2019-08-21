It was all fun for a serious cause as members of the Wetumpka Rotary Club cooked a pancake breakfast for the Bart Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Must Stop Cafe on Saturday.
Members gathered out back of the U.S. Highway 231 restaurant to cook up the endless supply of pancakes and poked a little fun at each other too.
“We don’t want to make fun of Matt’s griddle,” Wetumpka Rotary Club member Eric Hyde said while flipping pancakes on a small griddle supported by truck tailgate. “It’s a good griddle.”
The fun was enjoyed by all, especially the children who came with parents and grandparents to enjoy the breakfast delight.
“Sausage is his favorite,” Bennett Hanks’ mother said. “He has had his, mine and somebody else’s.”
Bennett is only 2 and half years old but was eating sausage by the handful.
Winston Henniger, 10, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina may have traveled the farthest to fill his belly according to his grandfather Glen Easter.
“He can sure eat some pancakes,” Easter said while Henniger took another bite.
Hart was an Elmore County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty along with three civilians. He was hit head-on by a car driven by four 16-year-olds that was traveling 98 mph according to Hart’s wife Charlotte Hart.
Charlotte decided to create a scholarship fund to help support children of first responders or students who want to become a first responder.
“The fund is managed by the Central Alabama Community Foundation,” Charlotte Hart said. “If anyone didn’t get a breakfast, they can still donate to the cause.”
Charlotte Hart said the scholarship has already been awarded to four students over the last four years.
It is a cause the Wetumpka Rotary Club is happy to support.
“We learned about it after (Charlotte) set up the scholarship fund,” Wetumpka Rotary Club president Vanessa Royal said. “This is our third year to hold the breakfast.”
Charlotte Hart helped at the club with the breakfast Saturday morning along with Bart and Charlotte’s daughter Christina Johnson. Charlotte Hart is happy the rotary club supports the scholarship fund.
“I think it’s great,” Charlotte Hart said while busing tables and refilling orange juice and coffee. “When they approached me about a pancake breakfast, I thought it was wonderful. It’s a community event to honor Bart and help others.”