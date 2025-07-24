Look anywhere in downtown Wetumpka and you can see the work of Dennis Fain.
His family name is on a building that once housed a theater. It is now a restaurant. His other accomplishments in downtown Wetumpka and beyond are less evident, only because his name isn’t there. He helped start Main Street Wetumpka, serving as its first board president and currently its treasurer. Recently Fain has been named to the board of Main Street Alabama and he hopes the position will let him share the successes of Wetumpka.
“As a board member of Main Street Wetumpka, I saw firsthand the benefits afforded designated communities by the Main Street Alabama organization,” Fain said. “I have seen the transformation that is possible by following the Main Street Alabama approach, and when asked to join the state board, I was excited to help continue improving communities across the State of Alabama.”
Fain was named grand marshal of the Christmas on the Coosa parade in December. According to current Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene, all of the recognition is deserving.
“He is a staple in the community,” Greene said. “He’s been in Wetumpka his whole life. He’s been on so many boards across the community including here at Main Street Wetumpka.”
First Presbyterian Church of Wetumpka pastor Jonathon Yarboro believes Fain’s love of Wetumpka is evident in everything he does.
“He has a willingness to just be himself and share,” Yarboro said. “That is the greatest gift that any of us has to share with this community.”
Professionally Fain was a CPA working with Jackson Thornton for years. It’s those skills that he shares with Main Street by being treasurer. But he is full of stories, especially surrounding the Fain Theater. A favorite of his involves his six year old self and the Coosa River flood of 1961. It wasn’t as bad as the flood of 1938.
Fain was wanting a bicycle from a local television station that could be bid on with potato chip bags. He took advantage of the Fain Theater started by his grandparents to collect the bags and store them until he had the appropriate number.
“My grandmother was really smart,” Fain said. “She said, ‘Why don't you go pick up all those potato chip bags that people have thrown on the floor. We'll keep them.’”
Fain now knows it was his grandmother’s way to help clean the theater for the next show. But he packed the bags in boxes and put them under the theater.
“So the rain came and the flood waters came,” Fain said. “The water started rising and they said, ‘Well, we need to go get potato chip bags.’”
Fain went around the building to collect his boxes of bags, but was stopped by water on the stairs next to the Bibb Graves Bridge.
“Guess what, I see bags floating down the river,” Fain said. “They were gone. Guess what I did? I cried.”
A few days later Fain came back to his grandparents' theater. He went down the stairs to check on the women’s restroom. The stairwell was half full of water.
“I looked down there, and I said something was down there,” Fain said. “I see something moving in the water.”
Fain goes to his grandmother to get a fishing pole. He returns to the stairwell with a cane pole, a bobber and hook baited with a worm or cricket.
“All of a sudden, the cork goes down,” Fain said. “I am screaming, hollering, pulling up this fish. Well, this fish was a humongous brim, is more like that.”
That was 63 years ago.
“Now, what do they say about old fishermen and everything over the years?” Fain said. “That fish now, when I tell that story, is a 35-pound catfish that almost pulled me in.”
While Fain can tell stories about Wetumpka, his best contributions are to preserving the downtown Wetumpka everyone loves. Including in films such as Big Fish.