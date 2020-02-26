Wetumpka High School senior Isaac Stubbs was named the winner of the 2020 Wetumpka Rotary Club annual speech contest Tuesday afternoon.
Stubbs and runner-up Katie Roberts, a senior from Edgewood, gave presentations on the subject of how to implement zero waste consumption and what that means for society — a topic selected by Rotary Club members.
Stubbs recommended one way to reduce the production of waste is to pass laws that change how industries and corporations do business.
“Nearly 97% of waste is industrial waste,” Stubbs said. “We have got to incentivize industries and corporations to change and we have to take the battle to big business with quality legislation.”
Stubbs complimented the other competitors from both rounds.
“Everyone did such a good job,” Stubbs said. “In the previous round, with the Wetumpka students, and this round with Katie Roberts, everyone did such a great job. It was awesome to hear the great speeches come out of this event.”
With the win, Stubbs was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for his efforts.
“I have college plans to pursue neuroscience,” he said. “That is a lot of years of school. Any little bit of money will help.”
Roberts took a different view than Stubbs of ways to implement zero waste consumption practices.
“Products should be built to last,” she said. “Single-use items such as plastic straws and Styrofoam cups that are not easily recyclable should be banned. Producers should be more responsible for their products and be encouraged to use recycled instead of raw materials in their products.”
She cited a statistic millions of animals die every year due to waste that ends up in oceans.
“In 2016, an estimated 12.8 metric tons of plastic was found in our oceans,” she said. “This man-made pollution kills one million seabirds each year and over 100 million mammals every year.”
Roberts said she plans to use the $500 scholarship she was awarded to attend college.
“I plan to attend the University of Alabama in the fall to pursue a degree in biology and pre-med so this money will help,” she said. “Today, just sitting down I did not open up a plastic straw use because now that I know the effects that one small thing means (for the environment).”
Edgewood seniors Gracie Johnson and Clay Williams and Wetumpka seniors Alex Rouse and Tanner Caton each won $250 scholarships for competing in the first round of the speech competition held previously.