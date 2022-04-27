The City of Wetumpka and the Wetumpka Youth Baseball and Softball League still have issues to be addressed.
The city issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that the youth league possibly violated the law in subleasing the fields.
“The league is a non-profit organization under Alabama law,” the city said in a statement. “Private entities are not allowed to make a profit through the use of public facilities.”
The city said part of the reason for this past weekend’s lockout was over subleasing the fields maintained mostly through the City of Wetumpka.
“The city became aware the Wetumpka Youth and Softball League was subleasing the fields to a for-profit business group without the city’s knowledge or permission,” the statement said. “In response the city requested financial disclosures from the league to assess the situation and to address the legality of the league’s conduct.”
The city said maintenance and utilities for the fields cost the city approximately $350,000 per year.
“The city provides the baseball and softball complex for use by the league so that the youth in Wetumpka have a venue to play ball,” the statement said. “The volunteers who operate the league are to operate under the city guidelines.”
The city said the league assured city officials and city attorney Justin Edwards at the Sunday meeting that no money was being paid to a for-profit entity.
“On Monday, the league advised the city attorney that this representation was untrue,” the statement said. “At the Sunday meeting the league also assured city officials that it would provide certain agreed upon financial records by the end of the day on Monday. Most of those records have not yet been provided.”
The city will allow the remainder of the league’s season and all stars to be completed.
“Following the completion of the season, the city will assess the need for future changes to the operation of the league,” the statement said. “The city has a duty to ensure that all city property, which has been paid for by taxpayer dollars is used for its citizens and does not benefit private entities. Section 94 of the Constitution of Alabama prohibits the city to lend its credit or to grant public money or a thing of value in aid of or to any individual or private association and is designed to prevent expenditure of public funds in aid of private individuals and corporations.”