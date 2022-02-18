Hayes Pieper has been involved with scouting for most of his life.
Recently, Pieper achieved Eagle rank. Pieper’s Eagle project involved erecting a large United States flag at Flagg Mountain in Coosa County with help from members of his troop.
Pieper erected a flag so visitors hiking and camping there can enjoy it. Pieper also wanted other Scouts to enjoy meeting around the flag when they camp at Flagg Mountain.
The project involved Pieper working with the Alabama Forestry Commission, who owns the Flagg Mountain Property, and working with the state agency to develop a plan.
Pieper is now 18 and a senior at Wetumpka High School but got his start in scouting as a member of Cub Scout Pack 8, chartered by Saint James Methodist Church in Montgomery, in 2010. Two years later, he transferred to Pack 429 in Wetumpka after moving there. While at Pack 429, he earned the God and Me religious award and his Arrow of Light, the highest level of achievement in Cub Scouts.
In 2015, Pieper joined Troop 13, where he held a variety of leadership positions through the years, including senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, troop librarian, quartermaster and chaplain aide. Pieper also served as a den chief for Wetumpka Cub Scout Pack 50 in 2019-20. Pieper is a member of Order of the Arrow (National Scouting Honor Society), Alibamu Lodge 179.
Pieper’s favorite Scout experience was in the summer of 2019 when he traveled with members of his troop to Florida Sea Base near Key West, where he completed a weeklong deep-sea fishing adventure in the waters of the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Pieper also enjoyed several summers at Camp Tukabatchee.
At school, Pieper has been involved in the JROTC program, the Wetumpka High wrestling team, robotics, the chess club and the A/B Honor Roll in college preparatory classes.
Pieper has spent the last two summers working for the Retirement Systems of Alabama.
After graduating from Wetumpka this May, Pieper plans to attend Auburn University at Montgomery on an academic scholarship, where he will major in pre-engineering for two years. Pieper then plans to transfer to Auburn University to earn a degree in civil engineering.