For 15-year-old Mady Mulder, art has always been a part of her life. In fact, she said she can't remember a time when she wasn't creating art.
That's why the high school sophomore jumped at the opportunity when Julie Bridgman, owner of Shear Envy Hair Salon and Boutique, asked her to paint her storefront windows.
"I've know her since she was little and she's always been so artistic and talented," Bridgman said. "I thought this would be a great way for her to show off her skills and dress up our blank windows."
Bridgman gave Mulder free reign to decide what to paint on the windows. Mulder decided on a Halloween theme for one side of the window. The window reads 'It's spooky season' and includes a flaming cauldron and a headstone inviting guests to 'come in for a spell.'
The other side of the window celebrates the fall season. It includes a pumpkin patch, tree with leaves falling, and a sign that says 'Happy fall y'all.'
"I was amazed by the window," Bridgman said. "We know she has talent, but this is different from what she normally does. All of our clients just love it. We've gotten some great feedback from it."
Mulder said she was excited to create the piece because she'd never worked on a canvas that large before. She got started during her fall break from school. When school resumed, she worked on it after school and on the weekends. In all, she said it took about four or five days to complete.
"I'm happy with how it turned out," Mulder said.
Once Halloween passes, Mulder plans to redo that side of the window with a fall theme. And she's already thinking ahead to Christmas.
"I have a few ideas, but nothing set in stone," she said. "Usually I get ideas when I see the paint colors that I have to work with."
Bridgman said she's looking forward to seeing what Mulder will create next.