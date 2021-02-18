The Wetumpka Police Department recently arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a theft that occurred on Feb. 8.
Eric Shane Williams was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Wetumpka Police Department.
The arrest comes after an unknown male (later identified as Williams) driving a silver Toyota 4 Runner entered a U.S. 231 convenience store on Feb. 8 and was observed stealing merchandise.
According to police reports, about $170 worth of vapes were concealed and the suspect exited the business without paying. The suspect left the store traveling at a high rate of speed.