Wetumpka NYE

File / The Herald

Visitors to Wetumpka’s New Year’s Eve celebration can expect to be treated to a fireworks show to ring in 2021.

The city of Wetumpka is gearing up to host its New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show on Dec. 31.

The night will begin at 9 p.m. with a POW/MIA recognition ceremony at the old Elmore County courthouse. Musical entertainment is also set to start at 9 p.m. behind the Wetumpka Civic Center. Musical guests will include Tonya Moore and Steel Cuz’n, the River Region’s only brass rock band.

A count down to mark the start of a new year will take place behind the city’s administration building at 11:59 p.m. There will be fireworks after the count down.

The musical entertainment and celebration will continue until 1 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, and heaters.