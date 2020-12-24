The city of Wetumpka is gearing up to host its New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show on Dec. 31.
The night will begin at 9 p.m. with a POW/MIA recognition ceremony at the old Elmore County courthouse. Musical entertainment is also set to start at 9 p.m. behind the Wetumpka Civic Center. Musical guests will include Tonya Moore and Steel Cuz’n, the River Region’s only brass rock band.
A count down to mark the start of a new year will take place behind the city’s administration building at 11:59 p.m. There will be fireworks after the count down.
The musical entertainment and celebration will continue until 1 a.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, and heaters.