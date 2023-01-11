For 20 years the Friends of the Wetumpka Library (FOWL) have been welcoming mystery authors to town for Murder on the Menu.
This year is no different. On Sunday, Feb. 5 16 authors will cross the Bibb Graves Bridge to have lunch and speak with guests at the Wetumpka Civic Center. It’s a Idea brought to Wetumpka by Tammy Lynn who got to know Margret Fenton in Birmingham through a similar event called Murder in the Magic City.
“[Fenton] did it on behalf of a group called Sisters in Crime,” Wetumpka Public Library Director Susan Hayes said. “When Friends of the Wetumpka Library started in 2001. We played around with bringing in authors to a format she saw at conventions. You bring in a group and they sit down at tables and mingle and chat.”
Returning Murder on the Menu author Julia Spencer-Fleming suggested to Lynn to try and piggy back off of another event so authors could get two stops in a weekend making the efforts of organizers and authors better. Lynn then went to work.
“She pitches this as a three day, two city one track writers conference,” Hayes said. “They fly into Birmingham Friday night. They meet and socialize. Saturday during the day at the Homewood Public Library they do their thing. It is a little different than ours. It is in an auditorium and panels. They go eat dinner together. On Sunday they come to Wetumpka.”
But it's the arrival that marks the occasion. Before recent years some of the authors had never heard of Wetumpka but coming in from Birmingham on Sunday morning they cross the Coosa River and are immediately taken aback.
“Some of these people come from all over the country,” Hayes said. “When they arrive they come over the bridge and get to the civic, they say it's a beautiful town and river.”
The format for the authors is a little different in Wetumpka than the day before in Homewood.
The authors sit down with guests for a few moments as guests enjoy a catered lunch. The authors move some and then hold small panels allowing guests to interact with the authors.
Hayes said while some of the authors know each other, the couple days of interacting with each before Wetumpka makes Murder on the Menu special.
Hayes said even if a reader knows of or has read a certain author Murder on the Menu still has something to offer.
“If they are readers or aspiring authors, they love to talk to people about how they got started. How do they get ideas?” Hayes said. “There will be tables along the wall for every author. During breaks all the authors go to their own tables allowing for more individual interactions.”
Hayes said the authors will have their books at the table and available to sign and there will be one place for everyone to finalize the purchase.
Murder on the Menu is the single largest fundraiser of the year for FOWL. Tickets are $40 and include lunch. They may be purchased at the Wetumpka Library or through the library’s web page. But ticket book sales are not the only way FOWL is raising money. Hayes said some of the authors will have a character auction where the author will write someone into their next book.
“It is totally left up to the author,” Hayes said. “They might have a small part throughout the book or it could be they are killed off on page two.”
Authors scheduled to be at Murder on the Menu from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Wetumpka Civic Center are Kelly Adamson, Don Bruns, Margaret Fenton, Julia Spencer-Fleming, Lexi George, Debra H. Goldstein, Greg Herren, Dean James, Joan K. Kennedy, Con Lehane, Lucy Merrill, S.C. Merritt, J. Michael Orenduff, Lissa Marie Redmond, Linda Sands and Erica Spindler.
Hayes said advanced ticket purchases are requested to allow better preparation of the catered meal.