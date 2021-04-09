Wetumpka is now home to one of U.S. Rep. Barry Moore’s three district offices.
The city of Wetumpka welcomed Moore to the Wetumpka Administration Building on Tuesday, April 6, with a ribbon cutting and reception. Moore also has offices in Andalusia and Dothan, and one in Washington, D.C.
The city of Wetumpka is offering office space to Moore at no cost, which Moore said saves taxpayers about $32,000 annually. Moore’s office space includes most of the second floor in the administration building.
Moore said the city building is the perfect location because it makes him accessible to his constituents.
“I want to make us available to the people,” Moore said. “Come in any time you need anything, whatever it may be. Stop by with your concerns. We’re here to serve you.”
Moore said he always knew that upon election, he’d want to open an office in the Elmore/Autauga county area.
“I just want to thank Wetumpka for its support,” Moore said. “We needed to win this area in order to get the seat and you all came though for us.”
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said the city is proud to have Moore’s office in the city.
“We’re so excited that we have a congressional district office here in Wetumpka and we’re looking for great things out of this,” Willis said. “Every day we get to rub elbows with the team that works for Congressman Moore and we’re very, very excited about that. And let me tell you, they work. There’s no sitting around with this bunch. They’re getting things done.”
Moore represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District, which is composed of 15 counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties, as well as part of Montgomery County.